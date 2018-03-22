ADVERTISEMENT

STAFF ATTORNEYS

STATEWIDE ADVOCACY SUPPORT UNIT

Temporary Full-Time

MD Legal Aid announces two full-time, temporary staff attorneys positions for qualified applicants (Foreclosure Legal Assistance Project) to provide legal information, advice, counseling, representation in administrative mediation hearings, as well as in civil litigation, to low-income Maryland homeowners and tenants facing mortgage default, foreclosure, or eviction from a foreclosed property. Litigation may involves both state and federal court including bankruptcy court proceedings in the U.S. District Court for the District of MD. Some community outreach and education will also be required. Admitted to practice in MD, or another jurisdiction or graduate of an ABA approved law school and eligible for admission in Maryland. Must be highly organized and attentive to detail. Familiarity with case management software, timekeeping, and Office 365.

Apply online with résumé and cover letter at

https://www.mdlab.org/careers/ or copy this URL https://workforcenow.adp.com/jobs/apply/posting.html?client=legaidbeu1&jobId=220589&lang=en_US&source=CC4.

