ABA releases ‘Zero Tolerance’ guide for workplace sexual harassment

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 23, 2018

The American Bar Association Commission on Women in the Profession recently entered the #MeToo discussion with “Zero Tolerance,” a manual that aims to eliminate sexual harassment in the legal workplace by 2020.

