Quantcast

Former patent attorney disbarred following criminal conviction

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 23, 2018

The Maryland Court of Appeals disbarred an attorney earlier this month because her past criminal conviction made her unfit to keep her license.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo