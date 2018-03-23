Quantcast

Judge rules Bates can run for Baltimore state’s attorney

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 23, 2018

A Baltimore judge ruled Friday that Ivan J. Bates meets the residency requirement to run for city state's attorney, the same week he made a similar determination in a challenge to Thiru Vignarajah's candidacy.

