Democrats’ simmering anger with Franchot reaches a full boil

Comptroller’s aide responds that he’s just doing his job

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 23, 2018

Maryland Democratic lawmakers may be looking for more ways to strip authority from Comptroller Peter Franchot before the 90-day session ends in about three weeks. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr., in scathing remarks directed at Franchot and at a senior member of his staff, said the legislature will likely pass a bill to study ...

