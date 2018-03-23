Don’t be a jerk… but don’t be a pushover, either

The other key gamesmanship occurs in settlement discussions. It always seems to take four times as long as it should. We all know the value of the case and both sides’ numbers are probably not that far apart.

Instead of the email arguments and unproductive phone calls, a simple adult conversation could solve so many more issues.

My favorite example of such tactics stems from a discovery dispute conference. Both sides took issue with the other side’s responses to interrogatories. So, we decided to have a meeting — which immediately started with the other side yelling, quickly followed by aggressive gesturing and louder yelling. It escalated so quickly there was absolutely no productive work in the first hour of the meeting.

Finally, when it became evident that this was not going to get better, one lawyer suggested that it be recorded. He stormed out to get a video camera. It is interesting how people are much better behaved when the camera is rolling and may be shown to the judge.

The converse of this, of course, is that you cannot also be a pushover. Just because there is a bully on the other side wearing you down, do not give in.

It is important to pick and choose your fights. Not every issue has to be a fight and not every fight has a winner. You must strategically choose when to fight and when to rest. Instead of reacting immediately, take a few minutes to think through the entire issue, which directions are best for your case or bad for your case.

Consider what will this argument look like in front of the judge. How will that email be interpreted by a judge, who is probably already annoyed because the attorneys couldn’t just get along to work out an agreement? Write the email, then sit on it or have a colleague review it. Thoughtful contemplation will serve your client better than a shouting match.

As the Baltimore Ravens announce at the beginning of every game, “DON’T BE A JERK!”