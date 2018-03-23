Quantcast

Longtime Md. attorney Goldberg to be given ACREL award

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2018

Richard R. Goldberg, a lawyer who spent 23 years with Columbia-based developer The Rouse Co. as vice president and associate general counsel, will be presented with the Frederick S. Lane Award from the American College of Real Estate Lawyers (ACREL) at the group's conference this weekend in Orlando, Florida. The Lane Award is the highest honor ...

