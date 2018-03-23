Quantcast

U.S. Silica buys EP Minerals for $750M

By: Daily Record Staff March 23, 2018

Frederick-based U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. announced Friday a definitive agreement to acquire EP Minerals for $750 million in cash. The transaction is expected to be accretive in the fourth quarter of 2018 and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018. EP Minerals, with sales of over $200 million, is a global producer of engineered materials derived from ...

