Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: HoCo judge gets discipline case dismissed; Legislators aim at Franchot

By: Daily Record Staff March 24, 2018

A Howard County District Court judge is feeling better this week after disciplinary proceedings against her were dismissed while the Maryland General Assembly took aim at the comptroller through legislation that would effectively take power and the bully pulpit away from him when it comes to school construction funding. Legal affairs writer Heather Cobun reported Thursday ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo