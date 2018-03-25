Veronique Diriker: Weekend Warrior

As the director of development at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, Veronique Diriker is engaged with a wide array of constituents who support the school’s mission. Her department, the Division of University Relations, plays a critical role in supporting all of the programs and services of the university.

A native of France, Diriker came to U.S. as a high school exchange student, living with an American family for a year. She brought her parents to the U.S. to watch her defend her Ph.D. dissertation at UMES.

About five years ago, she decided to work on a more creative path and signed up for an art workshop, where she learned to develop and enjoy these skills. “Since taking the workshop, I have had two solo art shows, won a Best in Show award, and, more importantly, have found a great balance and fulfillment in my life,” she says.

Path to Excellence asked her to talk about her art and how she has integrated her passion for art into her professional and personal lives.

I pick up my brushes or my pens whenever I have any free time. I sometimes need to disconnect from reality just to get centered again. It works every time!

I work on a college campus, which means that I am around creative and passionate people. I get inspired when I attend gallery openings or student-run events on campus. I also get inspired when I listen to faculty members explain their research work with excitement and great enthusiasm. Passions are contagious and energizing. I get my inspiration from people who surround me; from nature; from other artists, often lesser-known ones.

People often tell me that my pieces touch them deeply. I love that. They also tell me that my work makes them happy. I often create humorous drawings or bold, colorful paintings. I especially have fun taking human emotions and applying them to animals.

Some days, I want to use bold colors. Other days, I prefer the subtleties of watercolors. Yet other days, I am moved by the black ink of a pen.

Once I have a brush or a pen in my hand, imagination takes over and I uncover a world of wonder where anything is possible … where butterflies fly off the page … giraffes swim with the fish … and cherry trees dance with weeping willows.

I work with various mediums. I enjoy all of them. I have sold pieces all over the country. I have also done commissioned work for people in France, where I grew up. Knowing that my work has traveled such long distances is humbling and rewarding. Artists often have self-doubt and I am not immune to it. However, when I get feedback from others, I am energized again!

As the director of development at UMES, I understand how philanthropy makes communities stronger and healthier. So, all proceeds from the sale of my paintings are invested in the Arts & Abilities Fund at the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore to benefit artists with intellectual, physical or emotional disabilities.

Doing this is another motivator for me. I love living on the Shore and contributing to my community is an essential part of who I am.