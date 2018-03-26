Alan Drimmer | UMUC

Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff March 26, 2018

University of Maryland University College has named Alan Drimmer, Ph.D., as senior vice president and chief academic officer. Drimmer is an accomplished academic leader and innovator with more than two decades of experience in improving access, retention, and the quality of higher education for nontraditional students. He spent more than seven years in key leadership roles with ...
