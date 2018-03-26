Quantcast

Baltimore police officer convicted of taking unearned pay

By: Associated Press March 26, 2018

As Baltimore's troubled police department grapples with reports of abuse of overtime pay, a police officer has been convicted of taking unearned pay. News outlets report Steven Bagshaw, 45, was convicted Monday of theft over $1,000 and misconduct in office. Prosecutors said the lieutenant was at home on the Eastern Shore while taking pay for overseeing ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo