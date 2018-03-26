Quantcast

Election loser waited too long to sue judge, Md. high court says

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer March 26, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – An unsuccessful candidate for election to the Prince George’s County Circuit Court waited too long to challenge in court the constitutional qualifications of a successful opponent, Maryland’s top court unanimously ruled Monday in rejecting a bid to unseat Judge Ingrid M. Turner. April T. Ademiluyi waited more than six months after the 2016 general ...

