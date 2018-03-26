Quantcast

Hogan urges passage of school safety measure, other legislation

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 26, 2018

ANNAPOLIS —  Gov. Larry Hogan Monday called on Democratic leaders in the legislature to put more money into school safety improvements in the wake of a shooting in St. Mary's County. Hogan has proposed more than $125 million in improvements and grants, to be paid out of the state's proceeds from casino gaming that is earmarked for ...

