Md. hoping feds would move quickly on reinsurance waiver

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter March 26, 2018

Legislation expected to head to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk this week could allow Maryland enough time to implement a tool aimed at reducing individual market premiums next year. The legislation authorizing Maryland to seek a federal waiver to institute a reinsurance program has passed both the House and the Senate. There were no amendments to the ...

