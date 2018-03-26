Quantcast

The unwritten rule about justices going outside the record

Kennedy’s swipe at Sotomayor unusual, but doing research not unprecedented

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate March 26, 2018

During last week's Supreme Court arguments about crisis pregnancy centers, Justice Sonia Sotomayor introduced a long line of questions by saying she had recently visited the website of one of the clinics that is a party to the suit.

Tagged with:

[tdc-snippet snippet="reprintpromo"]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo