Wall Street’s average bonus in 2017 more than $184K

By: The Washington Post Renae Merle March 26, 2018

NEW YORK -- Wall Street bonuses are climbing toward record highs again, according to government data released Monday showing that in 2017, the average bonus payout reached $184,220. That is an 17 percent increase compared to the previous year and the closest Wall Street has come in more than a decade to its all-time high of ...

