Baltimore Police Monitoring Team to conduct first meeting April 3

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2018

The Baltimore Police Monitoring Team will host its first quarterly community forum April 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Church, 6000 Radecke Ave., in Baltimore. The team will provide an update on its work and the progress of the Baltimore Police Department under the consent decree that the police department, the city of ...

