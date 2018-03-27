Quantcast

Equal Justice Awards breakfast rescheduled

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2018

The 21st annual Equal Justice Awards breakfast has been rescheduled for June 6 at 7:45 a.m. at the sixth floor banquet room at B&O Warehouse at Camden Yards. Admission to the breakfast is complimentary, but space is limited. Go to https://www.mdlab.org/ejc-awards-breakfast-registration/ to register. The event is hosted by Maryland Legal Aid's Equal Justice Council.  

