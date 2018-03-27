Quantcast

FEATURED MOVER | Pedro Duarte, Rusty Scupper

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2018

Pedro Duarte was named executive chef at the Rusty Scupper Restaurant and Bar. Duarte will oversee the daily kitchen operations to ensure a consistent, high-quality product is produced. He will utilize his culinary talents to personally perform tasks while leading staff and managing all food-related functions. Duarte will continually improve guest and employee satisfaction and will ...
