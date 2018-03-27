Fred Glock | Weber Shandwick

Quantcast

March 27, 2018

Fred Glock has been promoted to group creative director at Weber Shandwick. Glock directs and implements creative campaigns for clients in the energy, higher education, health care, technology, insurance and financial services fields. His award-winning work has been instrumental in creating, launching and refreshing brands for major companies and institutions across digital, broadcast, print and out-of-home ...

