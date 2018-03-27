Quantcast

Loh to speak at BWI Partnership breakfast

By: Daily Record Staff March 27, 2018

University of Maryland, College Park President Dr. Wallace Loh will be the guest speaker at the next BWI Business Partnership’s Signature Breakfast Series meeting April 11. The meeting is set for 7:30 a.m. at the BWI Airport Marriott, 1743 W. Nursery Road in Linthicum Heights. Tickets prices are based on membership level. Additional members are $40 and ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo