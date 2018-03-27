The Onion mocks Baltimore: ‘You get used to it’

Satirical newspaper The Onion had a bit of fun Tuesday with Baltimore’s economic development efforts.

In a piece posted on its website, the humor outlet lampooned Baltimore’s efforts to attract recent college graduates to live in Charm City. The Onion takes aim at the city with a fictional advertising campaign featuring the slogan, “You get used to it.”

The piece even goes so far as to attribute an invented quote to Baltimore Development Corp. President William H. Cole IV.

“Most newcomers to Baltimore discover that, after a while, they are able to adjust their expectations to a point where they can live with what this place has to offer,” the article quotes Cole as saying.

While the article is satire, Baltimore has made an effort to attract younger residents as it attempts to bolster sagging population. Even if the joke doesn’t go over well with city officials, it still beats recent national headlines.