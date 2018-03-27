Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Zirkin, Md. senators take offense to Progressive Maryland tactics

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 27, 2018

Four state senators strongly rebuked a progressive lobbying group, calling the organizations tactics "bullying" and statements made on a website grossly insensitive. Sen. Robert A. "Bobby" Zirkin, D-Baltimore County and chair of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee and three members of the his committee fired back at posts made by leaders of Progressive Maryland. The group ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo