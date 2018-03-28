Quantcast

2 Md. hospitals earn LGBTQ Equality Leader designation

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2018

Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Northwest Hospital in Randallstown, part of LifeBridge Health, have each earned the 2018 LGBTQ Healthcare Equality Leader designation from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, officials said Wednesday. This designation signifies that they are leaders in the equal treatment of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer patients and employees. The HRC is ...

