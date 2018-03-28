Quantcast

Ex-FBI director Comey to headline Baltimore Speaker Series

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2018

Former FBI Director James Comey, a central figure in the ongoing special counsel's investigation of Russian meddling in the 2016 election and what role Trump campaign officials may have played in it, will kick off the 2018-19 Baltimore Speakers Series. Others scheduled to visit Baltimore to appear at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall include feminist icon Gloria ...

