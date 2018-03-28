Quantcast

McCormick to slow acquisitions after busy 2017

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter March 28, 2018

McCormick & Co. touted the spice maker’s recent acquisitions at the company’s annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, saying last year’s additions will allow it to pursue significant sales growth this year. The Sparks company will also slow down its acquisition efforts in the near future while it adjusts to the new acquisitions and pays down debt incurred ...

