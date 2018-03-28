Quantcast

Middletown Valley Bank increases dividend by 50 percent

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2018

Middletown Valley Bank Inc. announced Wednesday a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share, an increase of $0.01 per share, declared March 16. This cash dividend is payable March 30 to shareholders of record March 16. Bank President Robert “B.J.” Goetz, Jr. said the increased reflects the bank’s solid financial performance and the board of directors' confidence ...

