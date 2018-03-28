Quantcast

Prince George’s Co. joins lawsuit to overhaul plan for 2020 Census

By: Associated Press Kevin Freking March 28, 2018

The NAACP is spearheading a lawsuit filed Wednesday against the Census Bureau and President Donald Trump, saying the federal government is unprepared for the 2020 Census, and that will lead to a massive undercounting of African-Americans.

