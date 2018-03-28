Quantcast

Report: State Sen. Nathaniel Oaks to resign

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 28, 2018

Embattled state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks appears set to resign tonight, according to WOLB radio. The station reports that Oaks has told Larry Young, a talk show host for the station and former state senator who was expelled from the General Assembly, that he will resign tonight as the Senate goes into session at 6:30 p.m. A ...

