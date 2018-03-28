Quantcast

Tech sector adds $36.9B to Md. economy, report shows

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2018

Technology-related employment in Maryland grew modestly in 2017, according to Cyberstates 2018, an analysis of the nation's tech industry published Wednesday tech industry association CompTIA. The tech sector is responsible for an estimated 10.9 percent ($36.9 billion) of the overall economy in Maryland, which is home to an estimated 14,840 tech business establishments. The tech industries economic impact in the ...

