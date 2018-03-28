The Daily Record recognizes 57 Influential Marylanders

The Daily Record’s 2018 Influential Marylanders Scott Livingston, center, the senior vice president of news with Sinclair Broadcast Group; and Mary Bubala, right, an anchor with WJZ-TV, snap a photo during the awards ceremony at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley. Joining the pair was Maribeth Livingston, of VPI Inc.
From left, Erin Risch; Nate Risch, an attorney with The Law Offices of Mann Risch; Lydia Lawless, Bar Counsel with the Maryland Attorney Grievance Commission and a Daily Record 2018 Influential Marylander; Victor Velazquez; Sara Arthur, founding partner of the Arthur Law Group LLC, president of the Maryland State Bar Association (MSBA) and a Daily Record 2018 Influential Marylander; Maz Rutland, owner of Marshall E. Rutland P.C.; and Patrick Tandy, director of content and delivery with the MSBA; gather for a photo during The Daily Record’s 2018 Influential Marylanders awards gala at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley.
From left, Sandy Pagnotti, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities Baltimore and a Daily Record 2018 Influential Marylander; Howard S. Brown, chair of David S. Brown Enterprises and a Daily Record 2018 Influential Marylander; Kara Brown; and Nancy Grasmick, co-director of the Kennedy Krieger Institute, attended The Daily Record’s 2018 Influential Marylanders awards gala at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley.
A pair of The Daily Record’s 2018 Influential Marylanders awards winners Deborah S. Phelps, left, executive director of the Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, and Calvin G. Butler Jr., CEO of Baltimore Gas & Electric, take time for a photo during the awards ceremony at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley.
Suzanne Fisher-Huettner, center, publisher of The Daily Record, gets a photo with a pair of The Daily Record’s 2018 Influential Marylanders, Cori Grainger, left, and Blessin Giraldo during the awards ceremony at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley.
David Wilson, third from right, the president of Morgan State University; and Harry Holt, second from right, executive vice president of operations with Bithgroup Technologies, celebrate being named a winner of The Daily Record’s 2018 Influential Marylanders award. Joining the winners in the photo were, from left, Cheryl Hitchcock, vice president of institutional advancement at Morgan State; Stewart Taylor; Penelope Taylor, a member of Morgan State’s board of regents; and Coretta Bennett, CEO of Bithenergy Inc.
Lawrence Kurzius, center, chair, president and CEO of McCormick & Co. and a Daily Record 2018 Influential Marylander; gets a photo with colleagues Doug Schamburg, left, a credit and risk manager with the Sparks-based spice giant; and Alida Orr, a supply chain analyst-export with the company.
Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan and Clay Stamp, the executive director of the Maryland Opioid Operational Command Center, celebrate their Daily Record 2018 Influential Marylander awards at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley.
Marie Hartman, left, executive vice president and co-founder of Hartman Executive Advisors; chats with Mike Gill, secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce; and Lawrence Kurzius, the chair, president and CEO of McCormick & Co., during The Daily Record’s 2018 Influential Marylanders award gala at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley. Gill and Kurzius were both award winners.
Mary Ellen Barbera, center, the chief judge of the Maryland Court of Appeals, shows off her 2018 Influential Marylander award with Danny Jacobs, left, The Daily Record’s legal editor, and Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, the publisher of The Daily Record.
Winners of The Daily Record’s 2018 Influential Marylanders award gather for a group photo during the awards gala at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley.
Almost 400 people gathered at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley March 22 as The Daily Record honored 57 Influential Marylanders.
Winners were chosen for their statewide impact in one of 11 categories: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology. Two honorees – Edward St. John, chairman of St. John Properties, and Dr. David Wilson, president of Morgan State University — were named to the Circle of Influence. Influential Marylanders honorees who have been selected for the third and final time join the Circle of Influence.
The Daily Record launched Influential Marylanders in 2007.
The event’s presenting sponsor was McCormick & Company; the awards sponsor was BGE; leadership sponsor was St. John Properties; and reception sponsor was BB&T.
