The Daily Record recognizes 57 Influential Marylanders

Almost 400 people gathered at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley March 22 as The Daily Record honored 57 Influential Marylanders.

Winners were chosen for their statewide impact in one of 11 categories: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology. Two honorees – Edward St. John, chairman of St. John Properties, and Dr. David Wilson, president of Morgan State University — were named to the Circle of Influence. Influential Marylanders honorees who have been selected for the third and final time join the Circle of Influence.

The Daily Record launched Influential Marylanders in 2007.

The event’s presenting sponsor was McCormick & Company; the awards sponsor was BGE; leadership sponsor was St. John Properties; and reception sponsor was BB&T.

