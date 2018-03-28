Quantcast

Walker & Dunlop adds top investment sales team

By: Daily Record Staff March 28, 2018

Bethesda-based commercial real estate services and finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Wednesday it has hired a new, multifamily-focused investment sales team in Boston, Massachusetts. The team allows the continued expansion of the company's banking and brokerage platform in pursuit of its mission to build the premier commercial real estate finance company in the United States. Managing Directors Michael ...

