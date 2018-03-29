Quantcast

Bill Cosby judge won’t step aside as lawyers target accuser

By: Associated Press Michael R. Sisak March 29, 2018

The judge in Bill Cosby's retrial rejected demands Thursday from the comedian's defense lawyers to step aside during a hearing in which they made clear they plan to attack his accuser as a greedy liar who falsely accused the comedian of sexually assaulting her to collect a payoff.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo