Quantcast

CAMI honors Maryland Cybersecurity Award winners

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018

The Baltimore-based Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc., in partnership with PNC Bank and Point3 Security, honored 13 individuals and companies during the second annual Maryland Cybersecurity Awards event March 27 at the American Visionary Art Museum. More than 300 guests attended the sold-out event, which featured congratulatory video presentations from U.S. Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger, R-Md., ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo