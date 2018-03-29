Quantcast

Tell Jeff Sessions domestic violence victims need asylum

By: Commentary: Kristen Strain March 29, 2018

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has announced he will reconsider whether women fleeing severe domestic violence can quality for asylum in the United States.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo