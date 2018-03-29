Quantcast

Joseph F. Summers | Cross Street Partners

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018

Joseph F. Summers, a principal with real estate company Cross Street Partners, has been named to the New Markets Tax Credit Coalition’s board of directors. The purpose of the coalition is to promote the social welfare of low-income citizens throughout the United States. Summers and members of the  coalition’s board are responsible for managing the day-to-day ...

