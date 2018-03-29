Quantcast

KEISHA T. HARRIS v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Food stamps Keisha Harris, appellant, was convicted by a jury in the Circuit Court for Cecil County of first degree child abuse, second degree child abuse, rendering a child in need of assistance, and two counts of neglect of a minor, relating to her children A.H. and N.H. ...

