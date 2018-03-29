Quantcast

Maria Jimenez | SECU

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018

Maria Jimenez has been named community market leader with credit union SECU. Jimenez will focus on growing and developing SECU’s presence in the Silver Spring community through the credit union’s new location there. She will also support overall membership growth and community development for SECU’s network of 22 branches. Jimenez comes to SECU from First United Bank ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo