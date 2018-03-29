Quantcast

Md. bill to trim BPW powers headed for veto, override fight

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter March 29, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — A bill that guts school construction funding oversight by the Board of Public Works is headed to a certain veto and override battle. Senate Democrats rammed through the legislation Thursday, two days after receiving it from the House of Delegates, in an effort to force the bill on to Gov. Larry Hogan's desk in time ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo