NAMON LEGGETT v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018

Criminal law -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Showup identification Appellant Namon Leggett, was found guilty of carjacking, robbery, second-degree assault, and theft of a motor vehicle by a jury in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City. He was sentenced to 30 years imprisonment (with all but 12 years suspended) for the carjacking, and concurrent terms ...

