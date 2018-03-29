Quantcast

Ring Container opening Hagerstown manufacturing facility

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer March 29, 2018

Ring Container Technologies is retrofitting an industrial property in Washington County into a manufacturing facility. The Hagerstown property will be the Tennessee-based plastic container maker’s 18th manufacturing site. Ring Container Technologies plans to add 19 jobs in Maryland and start operations later this year. According to a posting on commercial real estate site LoopNet, the building ...

