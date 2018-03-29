Quantcast

RODNEY RYAN GRAVES v. NATHANIEL SPINNER, et al

By: Daily Record Staff March 29, 2018

Contracts -- Existence of contract -- Specific performance Rodney Ryan Graves returns to this Court to appeal a dismissal of a claim for specific performance. This time, he filed a complaint for declaratory judgment and specific performance against Nathaniel Spinner and Spinner Development, LLC (collectively “Spinner”) in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County. He sought a ...

