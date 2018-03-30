Bernadette Fowlkes-Bridges

Director, Safety and Risk Management

Maryland Aviation Administration

During her more than 30 years in the transit business, the past two as director of safety and risk management for the Maryland Aviation Administration, Bernadette Fowlkes-Bridges has won a number of industry awards for her work in public transportation safety.

Her private life has been equally rewarding. She has mentored a wide range of people, from a disgruntled young man she steered into a rewarding career as a chef to a young woman who’d been abused by her boyfriend.

She also founded a support group for women and volunteers at Baltimore City’s Roberta’s House, a family grief support center.

