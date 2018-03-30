Dr. Kathleen Getz

Dean, Sellinger School of Business and Management

Loyola University Maryland

A career-long academic with an MBA from Gannon University and Ph.D. from the University of Pittsburgh, Kathleen Getz has always believed in working with her faculty and students to boost the local business community.

At Loyola University Maryland, where she has headed the business school since 2015, that’s meant working with neighborhood stores – helping one store develop an inventory system, for example, and securing a loan to allow another to open a deli counter.

To date, the school has focused on the Govans community, but Getz plans to expand those efforts to other Baltimore neighborhoods.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.