Elizabeth Scott Glenn

Professional Exchange Manager/Sustainable Development Consultant

Sustainable Community Development

Elizabeth Glenn has traveled the world working on housing issues, from Ecuador and Turkey to South Africa and Australia.

But she is most proud of her nearly 20 years working on those issues in Baltimore County.

“My greatest professional accomplishment is assisting in creating, developing, preserving and financing affordable housing opportunities for people and families in Baltimore County,” Glenn said.

Her wisdom and contributions have not gone unnoticed.

“Her commitment to affordable housing and the development of resources to address the issue … go unmatched,” said Marsha J. Parham, executive director of the Baltimore County Office of Housing.

