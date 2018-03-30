Quantcast

Hopkins police force bill will not move forward

By: Tim Curtis March 30, 2018

Johns Hopkins University's proposal to create a police force for its Baltimore university and hospital campuses will not be moving forward in the General Assembly after receiving significant community opposition. Del. Curt Anderson, D-Baltimore City, supported the legislation, but he tweeted Friday morning that the bill authorizing the university to create a police department would not ...

