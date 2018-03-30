WeWork picks College Park for first Maryland location

Co-working company WeWork plans to open its first location in the state at the University of Maryland, College Park.

The company currently has 200 locations in 21 countries, but the Maryland site will be its first on a college campus. This facility is the result of a partnership between WeWork, Chesapeake Realty Partners and the University of Maryland.

“The vibrancy of the UMD campus, access to an amazing talent pipeline, and being part of their innovative ecosystem makes College Park the optimal choice for WeWork’s first location in the State of Maryland,” Nicole Mozeliak, WeWork’s general manager for the Mid-Atlantic, said in a statement.

The WeWork site will provide more than 300 desks, conference rooms and communal areas in a re-purposed building. There will be a mix of dedicated desks and what the company calls “Hot desks” that allow users to work in the location of their choice.

WeWork will be located in the University of Maryland’s Discovery District. The district is part of the $2 billion Greater College Park initiative. The initiative is a public-private partnership intended to transform the Baltimore Avenue corridor and campus into a research hub bolstered by a live-work-and-play community.

The WeWorks facility will be near both The Hotel at the University of Maryland and the Diamondback Garage, which is home to the school’s entrepreneurship resources, Capital One’s Innovation Lab and cybersecurity firm BlueVoyant.