Md. craft brewers hope to press for revamping laws next year

By: Capital News Service Timmy Chong March 30, 2018

ANNAPOLIS -- The state’s craft brewing community and its allies failed to convince the legislature this year to ease restrictions on the production and distribution of craft beer, but the industry expects to try again next session. “The battle has really just begun,” said Alan Brody, spokesman for Comptroller Peter Franchot, who championed the brewers’ efforts ...

