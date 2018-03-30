Quantcast

Md. lawmakers tackle health care proposals

By: Capital News Service By Layne Litsinger March 30, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland General Assembly is working to enact a number of crucial bills that would counteract healthcare policy changes at the federal level. The measures generally fall into three categories: applying for a federal-funds waiver; creating a reinsurance pool based on approval of the waiver; and implementing an individual insurance mandate. At a healthcare rally ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo